CISLAC partners NJI, other stakeholders ahead of 2023 polls in Borno

…… Trains youths on conflict tracking

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre based in Abuja (CISLAC), has partnered with Jamatul Nasir Islam, NJI, Christian Association of Nigeria, Borno chapters, and other stakeholders on the need to conduct free, peaceful and credible general elections in the state.

The Organization has also trained 15 youths selected from various Civil Society Organizations, CSOs who would be engaged in conflict tracking, before, during and after the polls.

Briefing Journalists at Barwee International Hotels in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Executive Director CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, the importance of peace in the overall conduct of free, fair, credible and participatory elections cannot be over-emphasized, hence, the need to engage all critical stakeholders plays a vital role to elect credible leaders that would provide dividends of democracy at all levels.

Represented by the Senior Program Officer of CISLAC, Mr. Solomon Adoga, said, apart from the 15 youths trained on Conflict Tracking, additional ones would be engaged to cover all the 27 local government areas in the state.

” It is the guarantee of peaceful conduct of elections that guarantee the participation of citizens, especially youths, women, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

“Moreso, in places where insecurity have prevailed, the need to guarantee citizens of a peaceful election becomes even more imperative.

” It is in line with this that we commended profoundly the various efforts championed by our partners Jamá’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) at the local government level that has brought about the signing of the electoral peace accord in some local governments of the state.

“It is expected that Borno State would initiate the process which brings together the political gladiators and the political parties beyond the local government level commitments to agree to a pact which binds them to uphold the peaceful conduct of the election throughout the electioneering period.

“While it may seem that the elections are already by the corner, it is not too late a time to put this together, especially as lessons can be drawn from the various commitments in some of the LGAs.

“As has been noted at the national level as well as in many states of the federation, peace accords have become a very useful and critical tool to upholding peaceful conducts of election stakeholders.

“The tendencies for political campaigns and other electioneering activities to stoke up violence are usually very high in democracies like ours. Drawing from these experiences, stakeholders have felt the need to organize and mobilize for peace agreements.

“For instance, in the run-up to the 2015 general election when the political climate was at a burning degree, the National Peace Accord stepped up to commit the presidential parties to peace agreements, with some of the provisions of the agreement being the commitment to prevail on their respective supporters to maintain peace in their activities.

“The aftermath of that election brought about one of the most historic democratic power transitions in Africa.

“Since then, the process has continued to be improved upon, with the political parties now brought into the frame, while states are also adopting same measure at that level.

“While we again, note that stakeholders in Borno have been working and have completed the process is some LGAs, we are by this brief requesting for a state-wide peace accord on the 2023 elections should be entered into in the state.

“We urge the state to emulate the National Peace Accord, as well as the various peace agreements as has been entered into by several states of the country.” Said Adoga.

Also in his reamarks, NJI Borno Program Manager, Ambassador Ibrahim Muhammad Sa’ad, said, his organization is committed in supporting CISLAC and all other election partners to ensure early response mechanism, analysis news reports as they unfold during the 2023 general elections.