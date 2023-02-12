Church attacked, set ablaze in Ondo

.
By Dayo Johnson, Akure
Suspected bandits have reportedly attacked and set ablaze, a Cherubim and Seraphim church branch, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.
The church, Motailatu Church of God, Oke-Idahun Parish, is located along Imafon Road, Akure North council area of the state.
The properties of the church were destroyed by the bandits.
According to the cleric, David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, footprints of the attackers were discovered when he got to the church premises over. the.weekend.
Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, in a statement, said that “what first caught his attention was the damaged lectern on the altar, and some broken bottles scattered around.
The cleric, who is also a journalist, said “that many plastic chairs belonging to the church and offering trays were set ablaze as well.
” Hymn books and other items kept in a room in the building were not spared, describing it as “the malicious damage brought upon the House of Prayer.”
” The prayer room of the church was also touched by the hoodlums, as they damaged the window net.
” They could not gain access to the prayer room because of the burglary proof. However, they succeeded in damaging the tithe box.
Akinadewo-Adekahunsi noted that the matter had been reported at the Oda Divisional Police Headquarters, Akure.
