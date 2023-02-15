Christian women urged to be intentional in voting next president

.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CHRISTIAN women in the country have been advised to be intentional and focused while casting their votes in the upcoming presidential election.

This was stated during the town hall meeting to mobilise and sensitise women to participate in the 2023 general elections which were held at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Abuja on Saturday.

The event, a brainchild of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in partnership with UN Women, is also aimed to ensure that deserving women also get elected into responsibilities of leadership.

Speaking, the National Chairperson of WOWICAN, Deaconess Victoria Bolanle Ihesiulor, said the women were poised to contribute towards tackling the challenges that pose threats to the credibility of the 2023 polls.

She said, “We have come together especially as mothers to confront the disinterest associated with elections, to dissuade those of us who sell our votes and to underline the fact that elections are about dialogue and not violence. We equally want to appeal to voters to consider and vote for credible women candidates.”

The keynote speaker at the event, Mabel Ade, Executive Director of Adinya Arise Foundation, while making her presentation, said: “The 2023 election is very critical and women need to be intentional in casting their votes because what they are experiencing in the country today is something that requires our deliberate in correcting the wrongs that have been done to women.

“There’s so much gender inequality, hunger, conflict in the land, food insecurity, and the future of our children is threatened. The situation is getting worse and we cannot repeat the same mistake by just casting our votes without reflecting on who really we are voting for; whether we can trust them with our future and the future of our children.”

Similarly, a senior cleric at the event, Bishop Sado Henry, the President of Triumphant Christian Teaching Centre International Inc, urged to women to be focused and intentional in their choice of the country’s next leader.

“The Nigerian we want to see in the next four years should help us to know who we should vote for. The person to vote for is in our heart,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Acting Gender Desk Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Ms. Matinah Princewill, assured the women that with the wide-scale deployment of technology for the 2023 elections, their votes will count.

“Your votes will count. All Nigerian women need to do is to come out en masse and cast their votes. Vote your conscience and the future of your children.

“We believe with all the Commission has put in place, your votes will count that day. With the latest innovation in the BVAS, where the innovation is used for both accreditation and authentication, your votes will count that day,” she assured.