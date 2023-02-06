Christian Atsu rescued from debris of Turkey, Syria earthquake

Ghana’s Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued alive from the debris of a major earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people in Turkey where he plays his club football and neighbouring Syria.

He is said to have suffered injuries to his right foot & having breathing difficulties.

He was reportedly on the ninth floor of the building alongside teammates and club officials before the collapse.

Atsu, 31, joined the Super Lig side Hatayspor in September under their sporting director Taner Savut.

Dozens of nations have pledged aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake earlier on Monday, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the 5,606 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses, as well as damage to archaeological sites in Aleppo.