I’ll get to root of this matter – Adeniran to Chrisland

By Adesina Wahab

Michael Adeniran, the father of Whitney, a student of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos, who died during the school’s inter-house sports competition, last Thursday, said he would not rest until the authorities of the school tell him the truth about how his daughter died.

In a leaked audio tape, which was a phone conversation between him and one Mrs. Amoo, identified as the principal of the school, Adeniran said he cherished his family and would do everything possible to avenge the death of his child.

“Mrs. Amoo, are you a shareholder in Chrisland School? You are not, you are just an employee. I cherish my family and I have always determined that I would give my family the treatment I didn’t get as a child. You are not telling me the truth about what happened. I need to know the truth. I am ready to go to any length to get to the root of this matter,” he said in the tape.

Mrs. Amoo, who said she was told that the girl slumped and died at the venue of the sporting competition, insisted that she was not hiding any truth from Adeniran.

Recall that Whitney died at the Agege Stadium during the inter-house sports competition of the school, and her family has alleged that she was electrocuted.

The Lagos State government has since shut down the school and ordered an inquest into the death of the girl.