Chrisland: Femi Falana takes over late student, Whitney Adeniran’s case

Popular human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has taken over the case of Whitney Adeniran, the late student of Chrisland High School.

Falana’s law firm, Falana & Falana Chambers will now represent the Adeniran family as efforts toward a coroner’s inquest into the case begins.

Recall that Whitney, the 12-year-old student died during a sports event in Lagos on February 9.

Blessing, the deceased student’s mother, accused Chrisland School of negligence in handling her daughter’s case before she died.

She claimed the school made no provision for emergency response at the event, hence didn’t administer first aid.

The mother said the girl had no pre-existing heart condition despite the doctor’s allusion to a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Ministry of Education has ordered a temporary closure of the school, pending an investigation into the matter.

A source at Falana & Falana said the law firm was on Monday briefed to represent the family on the case.

The firm also wrote the chief coroner at the high court in Ikeja, filing for an inquest to determine the cause of death.

“We have been engaged by the family of the late Whitney Adeniran to facilitate the unraveling of the mystery behind her sudden death at Chrisland International High School, Opebi, Lagos on February 9,” the letter to the chief coroner reads.

“It was alleged that the young girl went to school on the day with no sign of any ailment only for the parents to get to know later that she had passed on without any justifiable explanation from the school management.”

Earlier ordering an inquest into Whitney’s death, the Lagos Government cited the need for a “thorough” probe.