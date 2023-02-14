Chisom Nwokwu’s Latest Book: Harnessing Power of Tech and Self-Improvement

Chisom Nwokwu, a well-known self-improvement author, has recently opened up about the inspiration behind their latest book. Chisom aimed to inspire and educate readers about the limitless opportunities in the tech industry and to encourage them to pursue their dreams with confidence. The author stresses the significance of creating a strong personal brand, tackling job applications with self-assurance, and persevering through challenges.

“I realized most people didn’t really dream as big as they could because they weren’t aware of how to get jobs at international tech companies. I wrote this book to enlighten people that these opportunities exist and that they can dream as far as their minds can carry them. The dream of adding value to multinational tech companies through the work they do in technology and standing out as an individual that’s worthy enough to get hired by these firms.”

The book offers practical strategies and techniques that readers can implement in their daily lives to achieve self-growth, including focusing on self-competition, setting achievable goals, learning from failures, and stepping out of their comfort zone. Chisom’s own experiences played a significant role in shaping the book’s content and advice. They share the challenges faced while writing the book and how they overcame them, balancing personal growth with their responsibilities as a published author and public figure.

“I emphasised the importance of building a personal brand, which gives you a nice image online and helps you showcase your technical abilities in an appealing manner. By making people aware of what you do and your daily progress, you are setting yourself up for success and also building a solid network that can impact your career. Also, the importance of approaching job applications and interviews was emphasized, doing it with the confidence and enthusiasm that you’re more than qualified for the job”.

Mindfulness and self-awareness are crucial to Chisom, who suggests taking time for self-reflection and introspection during the day. For those struggling with self-doubt or fear, Chisom provides encouragement and guidance. The author plans to continue spreading their message of inspiration and motivation through their new YouTube channel and their voice on Twitter.

Chisom was pleased with the publishing process, which was expertly handled by the Worital Publishing team. The book was delivered on time with impeccable finishing, and the customer service provided was exceptional. “Working with the Worital Publishing team was phenomenal, my books got delivered to me on time and the finishing was AMAZING, not forgetting to mention the fast delivery and good customer service. I get compliments about the quality till today. I also want to thank Fola Folagbade, the founder; for all the advice he gave me as a first-time author. He is truly a wealth of knowledge.”