Chelsea vs Fulham: Reece James, Chilwell fit for West London derby

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea will be optimistic as they host Fulham for a Premier League action on Friday night as both Reece James and Ben Chilwell are back from injury.

The Blues with a record-breaking January transfer of over £300 million might also bank on their new signings including Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez on deadline day.

The signing of Fernandez for £107 million was Chelsea’s seventh major transfer of the January window, following Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana.

Fulham, seventh on the EPL table beat Graham Potter’s side 2-1 in their last meeting in a match that saw Joao Felix receive a red card on his debut.

According to Independent, Chelsea are waiting to discover if British record signing Fernandez has clearance to play against Fulham.

Aside from James and Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all fit and available but Felix is still suspended.

Fulham will assess the fitness of deadline day signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares.

Head coach Marco Silva has no new injury concerns, with Neeskens Kebano the only long-term absentee.

Mudryk displayed some flashes of brilliance on his debut against Liverpool which ended goalless.

Fulham have lost their past two league games, without playing that badly, and with a settled team they should definitely play the more fluid football.