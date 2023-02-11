Charles Oguibe gives back to church, lays foundation stone for Chapel of Perpetual Adoration

In thanksgiving of amazing Grace, Mr. Charles Chigozie Oguibe has layed a foundation for the construction of Chapel of Perpetual Adoration for his home Parish, Christ the King Catholic Church, Eziama, Ngor Okpala Council Area of Imo State.

This was borne out of his appreciation and submission to God Almighty for protection, mercy and blessings.

The event commenced with a thanksgiving Holy Mass held on a Friday, December 30, 2022 at the said Church.

Coincided with the solemnity of the Holy Family of Mary, Joseph and Jesus, the celebrant was likened as a man after God’s own heart.

The homilist, Rev. Fr. Innocent Uwa explained that a prayerful thanksgiving is always a surest way of obtaining mercy and favour of the Lord. The Catholic Priest submitted that every living owes God his/her thanksgiving, just as Mr Charles and family did.

Mr & Mrs Charles Oguibe with their Children flanked by Catholic Priests shortly after their thanksgiving Mass on December 30, 2022.

However, the event didn’t end without alluring testimonies which trolled the lifestyle of Mr. Charles Oguibe, his wife, Mrs Clara Chinyere Oguibe, and inculcated in their Children. One of the con-celebrating Priests attributed the ‘banker guru’ as a priest in character and morals, adding that through his thanksgiving Mass, families rededicated their lives unto God by renewing their marriage vows.

“Even though you didn’t become a priest after your sojourn in Okpala Seminary, but you have been a model to most of us your seniors, and your colleagues”.

For Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Izuchukwu Innocent, Mr Oguibe is not only a peace maker, but also a unifier and lover of God and humanity. In appreciation, the elated Charles Oguibe who began with one of the famous Catholic songs ‘Chinecherem’ song by music maestro, Jude Nnam, stated that without God, he wouldn’t have known his fate till the day.

He retorted that he would have been long dead but God saved him from lion’s den, but was only saved by the mighty stronghold of God, hence, the thanksgiving.”Mercy of God kept me alive and cared for me. I owe Him all thanks and adoration”.

To this end, he revealed of his decision in support to his family to erect for God a place of worship in the Church premises.

The foundation of the Chapel of Perpetual adoration was immediately carried out by the donor, Mr. Charles Oguibe after the Mass.

This gladdened the heart of the Parishioners who fervently prayed for God’s continued blessings and protection on Oguibe.

Shortly after the Church activities, all proceeded to the residence of Mr. Oguibe, where he was bestowed with a prestigious honour by St Peter Claver Seminary Nguru Okpala 1983/1988 Old Boys Association, in recognition of his outstanding performance and achievements in the banking profession.