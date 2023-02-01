Sequel to the deployment of Comptrollers by the Nigerian Customs Service, Comptroller Musa Omale has taken over the mantle of leadership of Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command .

The handing and taking over ceremony between the outgoing comptroller Abdulhamid Ma’aji and incoming Musa Omale took place at the headquarters of the area command in Sokoto.

According to a statement signed by the command Public relations officer Deputy Superintendent of Customs AT Abubakar and made available to our correspondent, the new area comptroller Musa Omale Phd, was enlisted in to the 1991 as Assistant Superintendent of Customs and served in various commands and formations.

Addressing officers and men of the area command during the handing and taking over ceremony , the outgoing Comptroller Abdulhamid Ma’aji urged them to extend same support and cooperation to the new comptroller Musa Omale for him to succeed.

He said the success recorded during his stay is as a result of due diligence and Support he enjoyed from officers and men the area command which he hope same would extended to his successor.

In his remarks, the incoming Controller Musa Omale, pledged to sustain the legacy of surpassing revenue target by his predecessor.

He assured all stakeholders that, the Command would continue to facilitate legitimate trade within it’s corridors while calling on them to adhere strictly to proper declaration and payment of appropriate duties.

Comptroller Omale urged officers and men to work together with him in synergy to achieve the desired goals.

Until his recent posting to Sokoto, he served as Comptroller at NCS Headquarters in Abuja.

