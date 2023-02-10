Change in naira policy not targeted at anybody —Labour Party

By Olayinka Ajayi

Labour Party senatorial candidate for Edo senatorial district, Neda Imasuen, has insisted that the change in naira policy was not targeted at anybody.

Speaking on the state of affairs, Imasuen, while calling for the 1999 constitution to be jettisoned, insisted that “Tinubu’s quarrel with the Federal Government policy on change of the naira was not aimed at any individual. Certainly, this policy couldn’t have been aimed at him when indeed he is an integral part of this government.

“Also, while I do support an amendment to the 1999 Constitution, my first option will be to jettison the constitution for a new and representative constitution.

“For an amendment, I will focus on the restructuring of our political and fiscal structure such that states are permitted to have their state police and to a large extent be able to control their resources and an ability to restructure its political landscape to create, if necessary for its development, more local government areas.”

He commended Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the introduction of BIVAS in the electoral process, saying: “Any system designed to reduce human interference or discretion in its operation reduces corruption. So, with the BIVAS, the general election is expected to be better than the previous.