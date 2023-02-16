Cessna 406 surveillance aircraft set for aerial mapping – LASG

By Prince Okafor

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to embark on aerial mapping of the state.

This according to the LASG is geared towards enhancing infrastructure and re-determine the state land mass for economic development.

The project which would be executed by Cessna 406 aircraft will last for one month, depending on the weather condition.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at the Dominion Hangar at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babafemi Hamzat, stated that the exercise was part of the state’s major component of the Enterprise, Geographic Information System (EGIS) upgrade, which is aimed at providing a digital mapping platform.

He said: The mapping would enable the government to plan appropriately for the residents of the state.

“The exercise will help in knowing the actual buildings and infrastructure in the state, while also helping to update its database.

“The international standard is for a government to carry out mapping and survey of its area at least every five years, LASG was determined to make life more convenient for its residents, adding that the exercise would also be necessary for security.

“The aircraft has a huge camera. When it flies it can capture a coin. It flies relatively low at about 4,500ft above sea level. The essence is for it to capture everything that is in Lagos state. It can go and come back. There are layers of flying. The essence for us is to know what is in Lagos. It has a glider that can capture water and land. It would be flying for about five hours daily, depending on the weather.

“We have done it before. Lagos like any other city is dynamic. What we had five years ago is not what you have today. The international standard is to do it every five years so that you can update your database and everything. So, basically, what it does is that you are able to map every inch of soil in your land, and various buildings where you have your allocations and sizes.

“The essence is to know the data of your state and what that does is to enable you to plan. What you cannot really measure, you cannot really manage it. So, the essence for us is to be able to measure every inch of Lagos and its size.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Enterprise, Geographic Information System (EGIS), Dr. Olajide Babatunde, stated that the project would lead to the mapping of the state’s lands.

According to him, “After the successful mapping of the state, the government would also embark on surveying the land.

“The exercise is part of the projects of the enterprise geographic information system that the state was building to be able to solve some challenges bedeviling the state at the moment.

“Currently, our land use database shows that we have over 600,000 properties in the state. However, I know we have more than that. And you know if you don’t have a title deeds plan, you cannot even go to the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA)for building approval.”

Also, the Cessna 406 aircraft pilot, Capt. Tertius Van Wky noted that the team had been carrying out the exercise over the years in various African countries.

He said: “We just concluded same operation in Mozambique, Kenya, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Rwanda. The project is expected to last for one month, depending on the weather condition.”