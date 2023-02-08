CEOs of ANAN, ITF reiterate need for service to humanity

shows left Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kayode Olusola Fasua; President and Chairman of Council Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Rev, Canon Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisoma during the 4th Session of 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) program with the Theme: Technology Impact on Accounting Practices organized by Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

shows left Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kayode Olusola Fasua; President and Chairman of Council Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Rev, Canon Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisoma during the 4th Session of 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) program with the Theme: Technology Impact on Accounting Practices organized by Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Dr. Fasua and Sir Ari also stressed that life is about rendering services as there are rewards for whatever service one offers to society.

The duo who were awarded by the COA Media Group for two separate categories of awards, spoke with Vanguard at the sideline of the event held on Sunday evening, at the Tamarald Event Centre in Jos, Plateau State.

Dr. Fasua who received the Social Impact/Human Capital Development Award expressed satisfaction at his efforts was being recognized as he said, “I feel very elated about this award, I wasn’t expecting it. I got to know that people were nominated and there was voting. Throughout the period that these went on, I never knew about it until I was called and informed about the award, and a letter was brought to my office.

“I am excited, I am grateful to God. I want to say that life is about service, it is the service that you render that will speak for you after you have gone. We should be able to commit ourselves to render selfless service wherever we find ourselves, at the end, there is a reward to every form of service whether we call it selfless or not,” as he advised citizens to take whatever they do seriously, “be committed to it and look out for an opportunity to render service to humanity.”

On his part, Sir Ari who was awarded the Plateau Man of the Year 2022 added, “I am here because I have been recognized by my people and it is a thing of joy to be so recognized for the little you do for humanity. I give thanks to God for depositing in me the innate potential to be of service and to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding me worthy to be of service to my fatherland.

“The little that we do has been recognized, last week, I received the Leadership Public Service Person award, these are great challenges to do more. These awards are dedicated to the management and staff of ITF who have stood by me through thick and thin to move the ITF to be the first class human resource agency.

“I believe that if everything is rotting away, ensure that your corner works. Things might be going wrong but my little corner, the ITF will always show the difference and an award like this goes a long way to show that the little we do is recognized…”