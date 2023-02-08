Cece Yara, WARIF partner on child sexual abuse response

… Opens clinic for survivors

By Chioma Obinna

The Cece Yara Foundation is partnering with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) to operate the WARIF Satellite Clinic at Cece Yara.

The partnership according to the Chief Executive Officer, Cece Yara Foundation, Adetutu Ajibodu was hinged on the need to prevent survivors of sexual abuse from moving from one child protection agency to another as well as prevent the retraumatisation of affected children.

Speaking during the media launch of the clinic in Lagos, Ajibodu, said to enhance service delivery for both organisations while maintaining our focus as a one-stop response centre for children who have experienced child sexual abuse, they recognised the importance of partnering with a reputable organisation whose core values are in alignment with theirs.

Ajibodu explained that: “The WARIF Satellite Clinic at Cece Yara will give easy access to medical treatment and evaluation aimed at adducing evidence to corroborate or otherwise any allegation of child sexual abuseat no cost”.

In addressing the plans for sustainability and the future goals of the collaboration between the organisations, she said, Cece Yara will continue to partner with WARIF for technical support to train more medical personnel in specialised sexual assault response, use of rape kits, proper documentation of medical report, preservation of evidence, giving expert testimony in court and collaboration with other Sexual Assault and Referral Centres (SARCs) to sustain the operation of the clinic.

Speaking, the Centre Manager at WARIF, Dr. Aniekan Makanjuola, explained that the collaboration and the launch of the WARIF Satellite Clinic at the CeCe Yara Foundation would ensure that women and children who are survivors of gender-based violence have access to medical care, forensic examinations, counselling, and social welfare in Lagos State.

Makanjuola also added that the WARIF Satellite Clinic located at CeCe Yara is a strategic implementation to offer full holistic medical services.

She said beneficiaries at the facility will have access to resources and personnel from both WARIF and CeCe Yara, adding that, “This collective approach will help achieve the vision of a society free of rape, child abuse, and gender-based violence. WARIF would continue to collaborate with CeCe Yara and other like-minded organisations to ensure that we achieve this”.

Speaking, a Child Protection Specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Mr. Dennis Onoise who pledged UNICEF supports for children said there was need for more emphasis to be on the perpetrators of child sexual abuse than the victims.