Cash swap, withdrawal limit policies must be revised, CNG insists

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has restated its demand for the immediate reversal of the cash withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the time set for the exchange of old naira notes saying that Nigerians should no longer be expected to tolerate the high-handedness of the CBN.

A statement by CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in Abuja, described the insistence on the short deadline for the naira swap and limit for cash withdrawal as insensitive, irrational, unthoughtful and a clear recipe for disaster.

He said, “The CNG finds it curious that an individual appointee of government would assume such larger than life status to push harsh difficult conditions on an entire nation just to achieve his personal desires.

CNG warned that there is already a raging national anger over the mass sufferings brought about by the new regime of economic policies that are clearly not working.

The group added that already, confusion has set in, millions of households are going hungry, businesses are closing down with palpable anger mounting all across the country.