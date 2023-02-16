Cash Crunch: Obaseki directs free bus services 



By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AS a way of cushioning the effects arising from the redesigned naira notes, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has directed that beginning from today, Thursday, February 16, 2023, all Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) buses are to provide free services to passengers, as a means of reducing the effect of the cash crunch experienced by the people.



A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the directive is applicable to all routes and is effective till Monday, February 20, 2023, after which further announcement would be issued on the matter.



“The government calls on the people to remain calm and law-abiding and assures that normalcy will be restored shortly”, he said.



Meanwhile the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the state chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria have called for restraints and a halt to further protests in the state.

A statement by the chairman of the NUJ, Edo state council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe said when things normalise, Nigerians will still revert to the use of the various critical facilities now under destruction.



The statement named some facilities now under attack to include Banks, Automated Machines (ATM), Point of Sales Shops (POS), street lights in Benin city and other government property

Alenkhe called for restrain as he said the Union suspect the politicisation of the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria as the union condemned the actions of State and Non State actors who are behind the crises. “the facilities in the state including streetlights , physical infrastructure and other amenities are for the use and benefit of all Edo people that should be protected.”



Meanwhile, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the NYCN Comrade Peter Aguebor appealed to all youths in the State to halt the ongoing violent protest in the which has led to disruption of business activities in Benin metropolis.



Addressing a press conference, he said the protest was capable of being hijacked by hoodlums and “avoid the repeat of the horrible experience of hijack during the #EndSARs protest in Edo State.



“While we decry the continues scarcity of the new naira notes, I appeal to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, to immediately disburse more new Naira notes into circulation as directed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in his address to the Nation this morning 16th February 2023 mandating the apex bank to immediately make the old 200 Naira notes available for use till 10th April 2023 to alleviate the sufferings of citizens.

“The people should not be put in a state of discomfort and hardship like the masses are currently facing. Hence, government policies should be people-oriented. As the authoritative voice of the Youths in Edo, we hereby call on all Youths in Edo State to remain calm and peaceful.”