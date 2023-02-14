Carrying gun to illustrate message ill-advised, regrettable— House on the Rock

.

* Says we will collaborate with police on investigation

By Dickson Omobola

House on the Rock, yesterday, dismissed rumours that it was a violent church, saying it stands on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all mankind.

It also apologised for the actions of its resident pastor in Abuja, Pastor Uche Aigbe, noting that his carrying of a gun into the church to demonstrate his message was a wrong move.

According to a statement signed by the church, it promised to cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force as they investigate the incident.

The statement read: “On Sunday, February 12, a resident pastor of House On The Rock, Abuja Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe in a message about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons, carried an unloaded gun to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith.’

“Pastor Uche has been a leader in House On The Rock, Abuja since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, he realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church, House On The Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all of mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”