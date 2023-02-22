CARE Nigeria pays advocacy visit to FAAN, SAHCOL

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment, C.A.R.E. Nigeria, has visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, NAIA, to pay an advocacy visit to the Management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Skyway Aviation Handling Company, SAHCOL.

SAHCOL is the leading Aviation Handling Company that handles the nationwide smooth travels of Persons with Disabilities also referred to as Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM) in the aviation industry. The advocacy visit was carried out on Tuesday, 21st February.

On hand to receive the CARE Team led by the Chief Responsibility Officer, Dr. Chike Okogwu were the Head of Operations at the NAIA, Mr. Oyenekan Oloyede and Mr. Charles Nwatuzor, SAHCOL Abuja Airport Manager.

Issues discussed ranged covered challenges faced by the stakeholders and rightsholders such as the need for more synergy and more importantly the need to maximise the use of the Ambi Lift funded by Oxfam Voice in Nigeria Grant.

A few mechanical and electrical modifications were suggested and everyone agreed that with the increase of PWD travelers recently, the Abuja Airport cooperation of the stakeholders was so far satisfactory with plenty room for improvement.

Whilst commending CARE and Oxfam Voice in Nigeria for their innovative intervention, the hosts restated their avowed commitment to ensuring the smooth travels for PRM in Abuja.