Cancellation of elections: Don’t plunge Nigeria into chaos, Afenifere tells Obasanjo

Those aggrieved should seek redress in court

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former National Secretary of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political Group, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, has cautioned the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, not to plunge the country into choas by his call for the cancellation of the Presidential and National Assembly elections results.

Arogbofa said this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

According to him” What we have observed so far is that everything has been peaceful. If things have been peaceful and some people are now raising eyebrows over some modalities, well, they may have the right to raise their own eyebrows.

“But raising eyebrows should not plunge the country into chaos or any kind of war.

“We all respect the former head of state, we all respect him. He can give an opinion, but coming out at this time when the law court is there may not be the best.

” INEC has started counting, and results have been coming in from the states.what is happening in Abuja is a ceremonial performance because the results are almost everywhere.

“We should not allow this to be like the June 12 saga that threw the country into chaos.

“You know what the Association for Better Nigeria did. We are leaving a civilized country, let us do what is civilized. Let INEC complete its assignment, those who are aggrieved should go to court to get redress.

“Nigeria can’t be plunged into an open war now. We are already fighting wars here and there, insurgencies and other things like that.

“Anyone who says the election should be canceled is declaring total unrest, destruction, killings, and anarchy in this country, which will not be for the best.

He said that” the best thing to do is to allow INEC to complete its assignment and thereafter do the civilized thing by seeking redress in court.