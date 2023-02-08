Canadian University offers Nigerian students scholarship in Ottawa

By Juliet Umeh

In line with the calls for oversea institutions especially in North America to deepen their scholarship program for international students, the University of Ottawa, one of the top-notch university in Canada recently, disclosed that they are opening opportunities for Nigerians to utilize their scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students.

The University which made this known in a press statement made available to Vanguard said that the new four-year entrance and excellence scholarship worth $100,000 for African students is for newly admitted students to program offered in English in engineering, science or social sciences.

The school said: “This renewable scholarship is offered to citizens of African countries who are newly admitted to one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English by the faculties of Engineering, Science or Social Sciences.”

It added that “Depending on their average, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship worth at least $CAN70,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $CAN50,000 over four years.

“Totalling more than $40.5 million, our undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program remains among the most generous at any major Canadian university. It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study.

“The scholarship will give African students studying in English access to many programs across three faculties by significantly reducing their tuition.”

Ottawa also noted: “To help students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host several virtual information sessions to answer questions and advise prospective students.

“Eligibility criteria, programs available and conditions are presented on the uOttawa International English Scholarship website. The University of Ottawa, often referred to as Ottawa or U of O, is a bilingual public research university in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

“The main campus is located on 42.5 hectares directly to the northeast of Downtown Ottawa across the Rideau Canal in the Sandy Hill neighborhood.”