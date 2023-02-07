Canadian mayor visits, commends Nigerian producing Agege bread in Canada

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian man, Olawale Oladapo resides in Canada has become popular after setting up a bakery that produces delicious Agege bread.

Oladapo, who relocated to Canada in 2016 started the bakery in 2018 and has now been visited by the Mayor of Brampton where his bread factory first opened.

According to the video posted on TikTok by @okayafrica on Monday, Oladapo’s company branded “Grey Matlock Bakery” received Brampton mayor and his entourage for his huge performances and impact.

While the Grey Matlock Bakery’s owner said the bread is originally produced just the way Nigerians like it, TikTok users have heaped praises on him.

@Olamilekan said: “Nigeria to the world. The Canadian government should grant us free entry because Agege bread no be play.”

@Think Aboutit735 commented: “If you haven’t eaten Agege bread, put it on your bucket list, it’s what bread should be.”

@Olans Davo said: “Even agege bread don japa.”

@Modunkwu Ifeoma reacted: “The best bread in Toronto and he is a very humble man.”

@Bisi Quality said “Just started same bread business in France. I hope to grow you.”