Can Cash Transfer Programs Deepen Financial Inclusion In Nigeria?

Sometime in the recent past, I was having an interesting chat with a friend that is working with The World Bank when he said something sublime rather offhandedly. Encapsulating the conundrum that has stifled impact and derailed both the success of cash transfer programs and the financial inclusion efforts in Nigeria; he stated that ‘there is actually a fundamental difference between driving a successful cash transfer program and driving financial inclusion.’

This distinction needed to be made especially in developing countries like Nigeria where there may not be clarity as to what the Government or the Humanitarian organization is prioritizing or should be prioritizing. On the one hand, Social and Humanitarian cash transfers may be geared towards responding to endemic poverty, increasing household consumption, improving nutrition, responding to shocks; yet on the other hand, there is that niggling doubt that for the investment outlay involved in such projects, financial inclusion should be an expedient by-product of these cash transfer programs. The thought is not far-fetched, one of the ways of deepening the gains of these cash transfer programs is by ensuring that the beneficiaries are financially included.

It was expected that a financially included beneficiary would have some financial literacy and particularly digital payments literacy which would introduce the beneficiaries to the broader formal financial services landscape with its attendant products and services like micro-credit, micro-insurance and micro-savings. Scholars have argued that ownership of bank account as a measure of financial inclusion is not a sufficient metric and would hide more than it reveals, especially when such accounts was opened at the instance of a receiving a social protection or humanitarian benefits. These accounts will become inactive and eventually dormant at the end of the program.

There are already evidence generated across certain programs one of which stated that the targeted beneficiaries often relied upon proxies to access their payments. In one program, beneficiaries were observed to have sometimes given their debit cards to proxies, who are often already banked and could navigate the ‘complexities’ of the digital payments ecosystem so that these individuals can help them access their benefits. Of course, the risk in this shortcut is immediately obvious. Unwittingly, middlemen have been created by the financial inclusion process and sometimes, beneficiaries may be short-changed or outrightly defrauded as they compensate the middlemen.

In fact, research has pointedly shown that delivering cash transfers through mobile money and other digitized mechanisms does not automatically lead to financial inclusion and beneficiaries often resort to their more familiar informal systems.

Other times, Financial Inclusion could lead to lethargy in program delivery as stakeholders spend a lot of time discussing how best to integrate off-grid beneficiaries into the formal financial system within existing regulations and with minimum disruptions to their lifestyle. For instance, in Nigeria, a good percentage of the financially excluded do not have mobile phones and valid means of identification, basics of opening and running a bank account in Nigeria.

Supporting the National Cash Transfer Office, an office within the National Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, it was discovered that in the field, beneficiaries of social cash transfers may not have mobile phones and it is not strange to find a community of 50 beneficiaries having less than 10 phone numbers.

Furthermore, stakeholders will also need to deal with the paucity of digital payments infrastructures especially in rural settings like bank branches, agent network, mobile network and even electricity.

Therefore, financial inclusion if pursued without sufficient clarity could be a loaded gun, and morph into a cure that is worse than the disease.

However, it would be unwise to overlook the importance of financial inclusion in delivering sustainability of cash transfer programs. The availability of identity data, some form of benefits for the beneficiaries and remuneration for Payments Service Providers who often earn an average of 3% of disbursed value, creates a kind of subsidy, incentivizing Banks and Mobile Money Operators to invest in pushing products and resources towards meeting what data has shown as an obvious need, the financial inclusion of the unbanked segments. According to Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFINA) Access to Finance publication, there are still over 35% of the population who do not have bank accounts and have remained unserved by the formal financial services sector.

No time has this challenge and need been more palpable than the recent currency redesign and the attendant cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, revealing the extensive dependence of Nigerians on cash and its tyrannical reign. Long queues at the bank branches, ATMs and even some POS Agent locations showed the need to drive digital payments adoption through financial inclusion especially as several stakeholders have commented that the brunt of the currency redesign and cashless policy would be borne by the financially excluded.

What is then the best way to drive financial inclusion through social or humanitarian cash transfer programs? Having worked with and supported both social and humanitarian cash transfer programs across thirty-six states in Nigeria as a Project Manager, Product Manager and Digital Payments specialist, I understand the critical nature of this conversation and have a few thoughts on how stakeholders can start the conversation of driving financial inclusion

First, it will be important to collect program beneficiaries’ data with financial inclusion in mind. At this point, it is advisable to refer to extant regulations and consult payments service providers to understand account opening and management requirements. It is equally necessary that you elicit the consent of beneficiaries if you intend to use the data to open accounts for them. Best practice would be to give the beneficiaries the capacity to choose from an array of licensed and regulated providers.

Secondly, there is need to understand the FinTech Product options that will drive financial inclusion targets and objectives. In Nigeria, financial inclusion has sometimes been interpreted to absolutely mean the ownership of Commercial Bank Accounts which sometimes may not be the right products to drive it. Mobile Money, Agent Banking and Payments Service Banking and even Microfinance Banks in Nigeria are all viable and more flexible for driving financial inclusion. Quick Response Codes, Near Field Communication technologies, USSD and Debit cards are all useful technology options duly regulated by the Central Bank.

Furthermore, it is best to set realistic financial inclusion targets informed by mapping and relevant data. Program beneficiaries in urban and peri-urban are usually more equipped and receptible to digital payments than those in rural areas. The rate of mobile phone ownership, mobile network coverage and availability of banking services infrastructure decreases as you move away from urban areas and deeper into rural locations.

As the targets have been set, cherry-pick the low hanging fruits, deploy digital payments there and begin to learn, while maintaining the distinction between cash transfer objectives and financial inclusion objectives. Sometimes, both may be working at cross-purposes especially if your objectives of delivering the benefits to the beneficiaries at the last mile is being hampered by the financial inclusion drive. Financial inclusion should solve a problem, not create one.

Stakeholders must also invest in sensitization and digital payments literacy campaigns. Beneficiary readiness to accept digital payments and banking must be a major focus. Asking program beneficiaries to adopt digital payments tools which would lead to financial inclusion is a change issue and change has to be appropriately managed.

There is also the need to establish an issue management and dispute resolution framework integrated between the cash transfer program and the fintech systems that is being leveraged for the program. This may mean that the Payments Service Providers need to become a part of the program design. If issues which would definitely arise are not resolved expeditiously for and by the beneficiaries who are new and sometimes ‘involuntary’ adopters of digital payments mechanisms, the case for the use digital payments may be weakened.

Finally, there is a need to have a Monitoring and Evaluation framework that will ensure that the financial inclusion drive is delivering sustainable impact and is not hindering beneficiary access. There is no use having a bank account or a debit card that a beneficiary cannot use or even having an account number that they will discard at the end of the social or humanitarian cash transfer program.

Pius Okwuanya is a Digital Payments Specialist and comments mostly on the potentials of Fintech to drive financial inclusion.