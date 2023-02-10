Campaign of lies against PDP’s Peter Mbah, fraudulent, says HURIWA

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Prominent civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA, has described as fraudulent and highly organized blackmail and total falsehood, the unsubstantiated allegation of possessing forged National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate by the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The Rights group threw her weight behind the counter claim by the Enugu State of PDP Campaign Council which has denied the allegation describing it “as the conjecture of an indolent opposition and the last kick of a dying horse.”

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, castigated the groups for attempting to blackmail the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Enugu State by contracting persons alleged to be members of a syndicate within the headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps to choreograph a false narrative concerning the certificate duly issued by the NYSC to Peter Mbah.

Onwubiko held that Peter Mbah was without any shadow of doubts, a University graduate in his own merit and who has no antecedents or associated with any certificate scam.

He said, “We challenge the groups to institute a court case if they think their thinking and wayward allegations could stand the test of time.

“We have independently conducted our findings and determined that these interlopers identifying themselves as non-governmental organizations only exists in the imagination of the faceless drivers driving the groups with the sole aim of seeking to tarnish the unassailable image of the PDP candidate for the office of Governor of Enugu State.

“By the way, the highest qualification to seek for elective offices in Nigeria is a school certificate or its equivalent as decided by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the matter between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar versus President Muhammadu Buhari.”

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court had on Friday November 15th 2019 held that President Muhammadu Buhari was right not to have submitted his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The apex court stated this while giving a reason for dismissing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the court, Buhari was eminently qualified to contest the last presidential election. The court held that contrary to claim by the appellants, no law requires a candidate to submit his/her academic certificates to the electoral umpire before being allowed to contest the election.

The Supreme Court also held that the constitution does not require one to possess a secondary school certificate to be qualified to run for the presidency. It added that schooling up to secondary school, without possessing the result of the final examination, was sufficient.

The Supreme Court further explained that Buhari did not only show that he has a secondary certificate and rose to the rank of Major General in the Army, attended military training, became the nation’s Head of State, could communicate in English and possessed a primary school leaving certificate, all to the satisfaction of INEC.

The three-man panel of the court upheld the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, on the issues of Buhari’s qualification and possession of relevant certificates. The apex court resolved issues 1 and 2 against the PDP and Atiku.

To this end, HURIWA believes that Peter Mbah who has served in various capacities in the government of Enugu State and has passed several security screenings to get to such lofty heights politically, couldn’t be associated with such an allegation.

“Moreover, Peter Mbah by the virtue of the judgment of the Supreme court of Nigeria aforementioned, is eminently qualified to contest for the office of the Governor of Enugu State,” the rights group said.