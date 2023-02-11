Campaign: Be cautious with your words, Ohanaeze youths counsel Umahi

By Peter Okutu

The Youth Wing of the Apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo Worldwide led by Barr. Mazi Livinus Obasi Onu, weekend called on Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to be cautious of his words, especially during this period of electioneering campaigns to avoid instigating crisis in any part of the State.

The Ohanaeze youths, who frowned at how insecurity has taken a better part of some states within the South East region, especially in Imo state, and most recently Ebonyi state, charged Umahi to promote peace and oneness, instead of stirring divisive tendencies among Ebonyi people.

Disclosing this to newsmen, Onu added that Umahi “is supposed to be the Governor for all, and not an APC Governor; therefore he should treat everyone equally, irrespective of the political party they belong to. Trying to be sectional will fuel crisis, and we shall hold him responsible for any further break down of law and order in the state.”

According to him, “As a body, that was formed to protect, secure, and pursue the collective interest of the Igbo people, irrespective of political affiliation, how highly or lowly placed you are; she has a duty to call out anyone whose utterances, interests, or ambition are likely to instigate violence or crises in Igbo land or among Igbo people.

“The group rising from a meeting in Asaba, the capital of Delta state, on the 8th of February 2023, condemned, in strong terms, the recent actions that the current Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi has been taking, and also seriously kicked against some inciting speeches that the Governor always makes at campaign grounds.

“We are very aware of the insecurity going on in parts of Igbo lands, especially in Imo and Ebonyi states, and we are working to ensure it comes to an end. On the 3rd of February 2023, the convoy of the APGA Guber candidate, Prof Ben Odoh was attacked, in Ebonyi State, and his driver lost his life. We condemn it in totality. This is the second of such unprovoked attacks on him.

“We are also aware that Governor Dave Umahi is bent on silencing the opposition(s), how he has been threatening people, not allowing other parties to hold rallies and mount billboards.

“The actions and body language of Governor Umahi are rather adding fuel to the insecurity in the state. Therefore, we the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization owe it a duty to ensure Igbo Youths are safe, so calling out the Governor is in order.

“Dave Umahi does not have the right to tell other political parties not to gather or have campaigns in the state, we won’t stand and watch him do that, Ohanaeze Youths will act soon, because his actions are no more bearable.

“For peace to reign in Ebonyi, the Governor should stop issuing out executive orders against the people-limiting them from expressing their minds, and also denying them the freedom of association, which is their fundamental rights, that is also enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution. Lawful gathering and peaceful Assembly are constitutional rights, that shouldn’t be taken away by anyone, including the Governor of a state.

“Its only in Ebonyi state that people don’t move freely, associate, or speak their minds because the Governor is rather a maximum ruler. We are not going to stand and watch; Umahi must respect the people that voted him twice to lead them. I can’t see anywhere Ebonyi people wronged him.

“it’s so unfortunate that Dave Umahi, who rode to power on the horse of democracy is depriving people same thing that he enjoyed. He began well, but about ending badly. We commended him because of some notable developments that he brought to the state, and we are condemning his undemocratic policies and draconian laws that he is about forcing down the throats of Ebonyi people.

“Finally, we the Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide, led by Barr. Mazi Livinus Obasi Onu, is hereby urging Governor Dave Umahi to retract his statement and apologize to Ebonyi people, and also promise to stop further threats of his people, creating unnecessary fears in the minds of people.”