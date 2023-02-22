Calm tensions, stop electoral violence, UK advises Nigerians

By Victoria Ojeme

Ahead of the forthcoming election, the United Kingdom has advised critical stakeholders and political parties to ensure a violence-free poll.

The UK’s Minister of State for Development & Africa, Andrew Mitchell, who gave the advice in his statement to Nigerians yesterday, noted that the UK and its government remained committed to supporting credible and inclusive elections, which were fundamental to Nigeria’s continued democratic growth, and to the future of regional and global democracy.

He, however, urged party officials to respect electoral laws and institutions, and avoid hate speech.

The statement read: “Nigeria matters to the UK, and we are following the run up to these Presidential, National Assembly and Gubernatorial elections very closely.

“Over the last two months, I have met four of the presidential candidates and the Chairman of INEC, and emphasised our support for the process and our commitment to a strong relationship between our two countries.

“The UK Government continues to work closely with INEC and our Nigerian civil society partners to provide advisory support on electoral and legal reforms, assist in strengthening democratic institutions, and advocate for the importance of civil society engagement in electoral and democratic processes to help deliver credible elections.

“It is vital for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation that the electoral process is free, fair, and credible. I encourage all actors in Nigeria to intervene proactively to calm any tensions and prevent violence in the periods before, during and after the elections.

“I call on party officials at all levels to respect human rights and electoral laws and institutions and take a firm stand against violence and hate speech. I strongly condemn any actions that undermine the peaceful and transparent conduct of the electoral process.”