Call-up traffic management system at Apapa ports counts gains

By Godwin Oritse

THE Electronic truck traffic management platform, otherwise known as Call up System, may have recorded good results in reducing congestion at the Apapa ports corridor.

The managers of the system also said it has decreased the cost of moving cargoes at the port by 65 percent.

The Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks Limited, TTP, promoters of the platform, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, also told newsmen that businesses that were abandoned are beginning to return.





He explained that the firm has commenced plans to extend the traffic management system to other categories of vehicles like tankers.





He stated: “We also heard that people, even people we know personally that abandoned their homes in Apapa because of the traffic situation are also beginning to return, some sold their homes some could not sell because nobody wanted to buy due to the traffic situation that has greatly improved.





“In 2020 and 2021, you can hardly book an Uber and have them come to pick you up because of the situation then but the narrative is beginning to change.





“We are also working with relevant authorities to now extend this to other categories of traffic you may coming to office. You may have seen some tankers heading towards to Apapa area that are still lining up on the roads so I bold to say we are not yet managing the tanker traffic, that is why you still see them littering the roads without coordination”