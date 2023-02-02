recovers G3, AK 47 rifles, 10 locally made guns, walkie talkie

…I didn’t mean to kill Edemawan , I only wanted to threaten her…Suspect

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River state Police Command on Thursday paraded 21 suspects including Mr. Eyo Etim Bassey who killed and dumped a lady Inside the toilet as well as four others who attempted to kidnap the Commissioner for Industry& Commerce, Mr. Peter Egba.

Others paraded include a gun manufacturing syndicate based in Obanliku LGA of the state while a cache of arms was recovered.

Briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hills Calabar, the Commissioner of Police CP Sule Balarabe called on political gladiators in the state to respect the rule of law, shun politics of bitterness, and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said:” The outgoing year presented sets of security challenges which at some point evolved to threaten the security order and national cohesion of the state.

“However, the Command’s move against criminals and criminality has remained unhindered, resolute and focused with the arrest of kidnapping syndicates, recovery of arms and ammunition through actionable intelligence strategic raids and effective deployment around critical infrastructures mostly INEC facilities amongst others,” CP Sule said.

Breaking down the number of those arrested he said 21 suspects were arrested for various offenses and exhibits recovered include G3 automatic rifle, AK47, 7 locally made single barrel guns, 3 locally made pistols, and a police walkie talkie amongst others.

Speaking with the suspect who allegedly kidnapped, killed, and dumped a staff of Larfage inside the toilet, Eyo Etim Bassey told Vanguard that he never intended to kill his victim.

“I never intended to kill her, I only sent people to pick her up and threaten her so that I can get my money, but she died in the process, he said.