Calabar: Police arrest notorious kidnap kingpin 5 years after

Calabar :Police apprehend notorious kidnap kingpin 5 years after in Calabar

…he has been on wanted list for three years …CP

By Ike Uchechukwu,





A notorious kidnap kingpin ,Kufre Ekpo Etim a.k.a Romance who has been terrorizing Calabar metropolis and its environs and some parts of Akwa Ibom has been apprehended by SP Ogini Chukwuma led Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, Cross River state.



Vanguard gathered that the kidnap kingpin and armed robber who has killed scores and kidnapped dozens of medical doctors , lecturers especially from UNICAL , businesswoman ( Mrs Abomina) and a wife of a popular journalist was arrested based on credible intelligence by Ogini’s Men behind UNICROSS at about 3:00 pm on Tuesday.



Findings by Vanguard showed that an undercover team from AKCS swung into action after receiving credible intelligence that Romance who has been on Government/ Police wanted list fir three years was in the area.



A security source who pleaded anonymity said he was apprehended after an a gun duel which left him incapacitated , while other gang members escaped.



When contacted on telephone late Tuesday , the Cross River state Commissioner of Police , CP Sule Balarabe who confirmed the arrest said that it was a big win for the police , the government and the good people of the state.



“The notorious kidnap kingpin has been terrorizing Cross River and part of a neighboring state for years , we are glad that he has been apprehended, he has been on the wanted list for three years and we finally picked him up ” CP Sule said