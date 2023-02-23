Cadbury Nigeria wins top employer award for third consecutive yr

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a part of Mondelēz International, has emerged top employer in Africa for the third consecutive year.



At a global virtual event organized by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute, the company also emerged in second place in the top employer in Nigeria category, this year.



To earn top employer certification, businesses are evaluated against a rigorous list of entry criteria and participate in a Human Resources, HR, Best Practices Survey.



Mondelēz International was awarded Top Employer status in Nigeria.



In a statement by Cadbury Plc, Corporate Communications, and Government Affairs Manager for West Africa, Frederick Mordi, quoted Cadbury Nigeria’s Managing Director, MD, Oyeyimika Adeboye, as saying “The fact that we got certified for the third year running attests to our consistency of purpose and commitment to doing what is right.



“The Top Employer certification further validates the fact that our people policies and practices are world-class. We will continue to champion policies that promote harmony in the workplace.”



Corroborating, the MD, Cadbury Nigeria Human Resources Director, Wole Odubayo, said: “We are excited to add the Top Employer 2023 to the numerous awards already received by Cadbury Nigeria. We continue to benchmark our practices against the best in the industry and continue to improve our processes and systems.



“This certification from Top Employer recognizes the best companies to work for in Nigeria and Africa. All the external awards and recognition received by the Company are a testimony to the great work we have done. We will continue to help create and drive a great place to work and position us as an employer of choice in the market for talents.”



The Company also won eight awards at the prestigious HR People Magazine awards, one of Nigeria’s top HR platforms, in 2022. Some of the awards included ‘Employer of Choice’ (under 1000 employees); ‘Outstanding in Talent Management’; and ‘HR Team of the Year.’ ‘HR Champion Award’ went to Adeboye, who beat five other Managing Directors that were nominated as well, for their role modelling and championing HR initiatives.