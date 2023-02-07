Cabals out to destroy Buhari’s legacy, thwart Tinubu’s chances – Fani-Kayode

By Miftaudeen Raji

Director of Special Media Projects & Operations & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode said cabals were all out to destroy the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari and thwart the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a statement via his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said, “Was out of circulation due to ill health for two weeks but now I am back and fully restored. Whilst I was away our enemies thrived. First came Najaatu, then Emifiele.

“Then a dark, dangerous, retrograde, archaic, renegade, sinister, vicious cabal of traitors and saboteurs who seek to thwart the will and break the spirit of the Nigerian people, destroy the chances of BAT, shatter the legacy of PMB, believe they own Nigeria and can best be described as Nigeria’s Cosa Nostra.

“Then the PDPIGS and Obidients led by Boy-Lover Ibn Dubai and Peter the Pooh,” he said.

The APC chieftain further stated, “From TODAY I am going to take them all HEAD ON and no holds barred till after the election.

“Unlike others, I do not take prisoners or shy away from battle and neither do I fear ANYTHING or ANYONE because the Lord God of Hosts and the Ancient of Days are my shield and buckler.

“Your attempt to take me out failed. Now I will bury you. Lines drawn: prepare for battle!” he said.