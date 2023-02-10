Bwacha floors five others in fresh Taraba APC gubernatorial primary 

By Femi Bolaji

Former Deputy Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha has won the fresh gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state.

He polled a majority vote of 778 from the 791 vote cast by the delegates.

The electoral committee Chairman and former chief of Army Staff, Lt. Tukur Buratai (rtd) announced this at the end of the exercise.

He said Bwacha’s closest rival, Yusuf Yusuf who is currently representing Taraba Central at the Red Chambers polled only 5 votes.

He also announced that the four other contenders for the ticket polled no votes.

Reacting to his victory, Bwacha said the outcome of the fresh primary reechoes his popularity among his party members.

He also pointed that the era of APC being in the opposition was over, stressing that his victory at the poll would be resounding.

He also promised to carry all members of the party along.