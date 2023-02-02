By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Delta State has scheduled February 4, 2023, for the conduct of mock accreditation with the Biamodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

The mock accreditation, according to a statement by acting Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Delta State, Mr. Bukola Ojeme, is in furtherance of the technical evaluation of the device, as part of preparations for the general election.

The statement noted that the mock accreditation exercise would hold in 12 select polling units across the three senatorial districts and six local government areas in the state.

The exercise, the statement said, would commence at 8 a.m., and close at 2 p.m., emphasizing that only registered voters with the Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, in the respective polling units were eligible to participate in the mock accreditation.

Appealing to participating registered voters to abide by instructions of officials deployed for the exercise for a successful outcome, the commission said the exercise would be a step further in ascertaining the functionality of the accreditation system on the field.

The commission urged the people to ensure peaceful and orderly conduct in and around the princint of the mock accreditation exercise, assuring that the outcome of the exercise would be shared with the public.