The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has concluded arrangements to conduct a mock accreditation exercise in six local government areas of Lagos state on Saturday.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos by Mrs Adenike Tadese, INEC’s Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

Agbaje said that the selected local government areas where the exercise would hold were Ikorodu, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Surulere, Agege and Ikeja – two LGAs from each of the three senatorial districts in the state.

“This is to announce to the General Public particularly the residents of Lagos State that the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lagos State, shall embark on mock accreditation exercise of voters to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the 2023 General Election in the state.

“It should be noted that the exercise shall hold in two polling units in the selected local government areas between the hours of 8.30a.m., and 2.30p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4

“The political parties, NGOs, CSOs and the general public are hereby enjoined to come out en-mass to monitor and participate in the exercise in the various designated LGAs,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC’s publication for the exercise revealed that in Ikorodu LGA, the mock accreditation exercise will hold at Polling Unit 016, Ward 1 located at the United High School, Ikorodu and Polling Unit 001, Ward 5 located at LG Primary School, Ipakodo.

Also, in Somolu LGA the mock accreditation exercise will take place at Polling Unit 040, Ward 5 located at Omo Alade Alafia Street., Mafowoku and Polling Unit 015, Ward 8 located at Ogatimirin Street., Igbobi-Fadeyi.

In Eti-Osa LGA, the mock accreditation exercise will take place at Polling Unit 001, Ward 1 located at Open Space at Army Camp, Tarkwa Bay, Victoria Island I and Polling Unit 001, Ward 10 located at Obalende Primary School.

In Surulere LGA, the mock accreditation exercise will take place at Polling Unit 035, Ward 2 located at Enitan Primary School, Aguda and Polling Unit 019, Ward 7 located at Rabiatu Thompson Crescent Primary School, Shitta/Ogunlana.

In Agege LGA, the mock accreditation exercise will take place at Polling Unit 048, Ward 1 located at No. 8, Moshalasi St., Isale Idimangoro and Polling Unit 017, Ward 10 located at No 28, Oyewole Road, Oyewole/Papa Ashafa.

In Ikeja LGA, the mock accreditation exercise will take place at Polling Unit 010, Ward 1 located at the front of No.5, Abeokuta Str, Anifowose/Ikeja and Polling Unit 017, Ward 10 located at the Junction of Irewole/Joseph Str, Wasimi/Opebi/Allen.

Recall that BVAS was introduced by INEC for the accreditation of voters through biometrics capturing, uploading of polling results and other functions.

Meanwhile, INEC has fixed Feb 25 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and March 11 for the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.