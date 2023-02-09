Buhari,Tinubu to Sultan: We want to win; we need your support

.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Sokoto, called for the support and blessings of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement quoted Buhari and Tinubuas as saying: “We have come here to ask for your support and blessings; we want to win the coming elections.”

Tinubu, the first to speak and the first to bait the Sultan, said plainly to the leader of the Sokoto Caliphate:

“I have come to be presented to you as Candidate. The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that.

”I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”

While echoing the same line, President Buhari said: ”My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.”

He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country.

Buhari said he had associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC.

The president said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms.

He added that Tinubu has deep commitment to democracy and had played great role at the center as Senator.

According to him, his message to Nigerians is that they should trust Tinubu with power to succeed him because the APC candidate, supported by Kashim Shettima, the running mate will build on the successes of his administration.

In his response, the Sultan declared that being an apolitical father of all and custodian of culture, he would continue to receive everyone that sought the blessing of the throne.

He told President Buhari that many had come before him for the same purpose while many more would still come.

“We will continue to pray for our nation. We cannot be tired of praying and will continue to advocate for peaceful and free elections in our fatherland,” the Sultan further said.

He assured the president that the Caliphate was behind him as he sought to ensure free and fair elections.

The Sultan noted that the president’s commitment to be present at the next signing of the Peace Accord by political parties, underscored his desire to bequeath to the nation a credible electoral process.

Speaking before an unprecedented crowd at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, venue of the party’s Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign rally, Buhari stressed the need for all members to work towards the success of the party in the forthcoming elections at all levels.

He affirmed that the party’s Presidential candidate who had been nominated by the party in a free, fair and democratic primary, deserved the support of all members and supporters of the party.

He remarked that Tinubu and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima, were men who understand the problems of Nigeria, having been in politics as two-time Governors in their respective states.

He assured that they would proffer solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria.

Also present at the rally were the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Governor, Aliyu Wamakko, the party leader in the state who got a great deal of attention at the rally, as well as other party stalwarts.