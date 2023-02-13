Buhari’s  stance against vote buying, election thuggery heroic, says Udeogaranya

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, one of the few All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, who vied against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 Presidential election, has urged Nigerians to stop criticism against the president’s fight against vote buying and election thuggery.

The Ex-Presidential aspirant was disturbed about the poor communication gap emanating from the presidency over a clear healthy mission from Mr. President to ensure that Nigerians are not bribed into making wrong choices over the new leadership of Nigeria that is to come from the 2023 general elections.

Udeogaranya said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new Naira redesign policy is a great policy that will help save Nigeria and Nigerians from making bad choices for their future leaders.

He said, ” every elected leader seeking reelection or willing to serve, should be able to convince Nigerians what he or she has in stock for the good governance that will benefit the people of Nigeria as sole means of getting their votes and not through stockpiling money and vote buying”.

The politician appealed that it is better to sacrifice these few days of hardship and reap a better Nigeria that will last years and years to come than to allow themselves to be bought over by corrupt politicians with monies that will not last a week and suffer untold hardship for many years to come.

Udeogaranya urged the Nigerian electorate to vote for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), being the only presidential candidate that can bring a better Nigeria, a corrupt free, and fastest development to a dying nation, who is not running on vote buying but what he can do for Nigeria to become a better nation.

