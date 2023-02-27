Buhari’s ministers lose polling units to Atiku in Kaduna 

Zainab Ahmed

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and her counterpart in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mahmud Muhammad Abubakar have lost their polling units to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The ministers are indigenes of Kaduna State and currently serving in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed lost her polling unit,.PU 053 in Kawo, Kaduna North, where in the Presidential election, APC scored 8 votes, NNPP 5 and the Peoples Democratic Party 15 votes.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mahmud Muhammad Abubakar lost his polling unit in Tudun Wada, where the PDP got 92, APC 66 and Labour Party 1.