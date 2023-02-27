Buhari’s home state bows to PDP, as Atiku defeats Tinubu in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in President Muhammadu Buhari home state, Katsina after polling the highest number of votes from the 34 LGA in the state.

The SCOPE/Returning Officer for Katsina State Presidential Election, Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau, announced the result at about 3:00am today, Monday, at the Collation Centre located inside INEC Headquarters, Katsina.

Atiku polled 489,045 votes to beat his closest contender, Tinubu who scored 482,283.

The NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso came third with 69,385 votes followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party with 6,376 votes.

Gusau said the state has 3,516,719 registered voters in the state out of which 1,097,663 were successfully accredited to vote.

Gusau said the total number of registered voters in the state as 3,516,719. He also said 1,097,663 registered voters were accredited for the exercise out of which 1,091,187 cast their votes. However, only 1,058,673 votes were valid out of the accredited voters as 32,514 votes were rejected or invalid.

The result for each of the political party that participated in the presidential election as announced by Prof Gusau is as follows:

A 255, AA 523, AAC 234, ADC 1405, ADP 1798, APC 482,283,

APGA 1391, APM 603, APP 269, BP 327, LP 6376, NNPP 69386, NRM 1053, PDP 489,045, PRP 1986, SDP 339,

YPP 1029 and ZLP 371.

The Katsina Returning Officer

however said the elections were canceled in some areas due to insecurity, over voting and thuggery, among other reasons.

Gusau said: “There are certain polling units where elections were cancelled due to over voting, thuggery or issues of insecurity. The LGA affected includes Baure with 1110 total PVC collected in the area.

“In Danmusa,.two polling units results with total registered voters 13435 were also cancelled due to thuggery.

“In Daura also, one polling unit result with total registered voters 665 and total collected PVC of 595 was cancelled.

“In Dutsinma too, one polling unit result with 482 total registered voters and total PVC 486 was cancelled.

“Similarly, in Funtua, 3 polling units results with total votes 1031 with 553 collected PVC were cancelled due to thuggery.

“In Kafur LGA, the number is yet to be given to me but 12 polling units were affected due to thuggery. The actual registered voters and PVC collected are not available.

“In Kankara, AR07, with total registered voters with 603, were cancelled due to violence that occured in the area.

“In Katsina, 7 polling units with total registered votes of 2833 were cancelled due to thuggery. Kurfi LGA also, one polling units with total registered voters 987 and 960 collected PVC were cancelled due to over-voting.

“In Kusada, one polling unit with total registered voters 167 and 160 collected PVC was cancelled due to violence.

“In Maiadua, one polling unit with 367 total registered voters and collected PVC was cancelled due to resistance.

In Malumfashi, 10 polling units results with total registered voters 3409 and 2878 total PVC collected were cancelled due to thuggery.

“In Mashi, three polling units with total registered votes with 2279 and 2235 total PVC collected were cancelled due to over-voting. and obstruction.

“In Sabuwa, one polling unit with 594 total registered voters and 315 collected PVC was cancelled due to thuggery.

“In Safana, 10 polling units with 17348 total registered voters and were also cancelled due to thuggery.

“The overall total of the affected registered voters in the state is 51310 and total collected PVC is 9292. On general terms, the cancellation is either due to over-voting, violence or thuggery.