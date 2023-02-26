2023 Election: Buhari wins polling unit for Tinubu with 523 votes

President Muhammadu Buhari has won his polling unit in Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC presidential flagbearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu, won with 523 votes at the polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A, Daura, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, came second with three votes.

The candidates of the NNPP and Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, recorded zero votes.

NAN reports that the president, his wife, Aisha, as well as family members and staff also voted at the polling unit.

The president, who briefly spoke to newsmen after casting his vote, said: ”APC will win, from Daura to Lagos.’’ (NAN)