Buhari to preside over Council of States virtual meeting Friday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to preside over a virtual Council of State meeting on Friday.

The meeting is also expected to deliberate on the upcoming general elections, which start with the presidential election on February 25.

It may also present the recent naira redesign to the council.

Recall that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had on Wednesday hinted he would be briefing the Council on Friday.

Professor Yakubu, after briefing the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, had told State House correspondents that “the briefing for the Council of State is going to take place on Friday the 10th. So basically, it’s about the readiness of the Commission to conduct the elections”.

The President will also present his proposal for an award of the national honour of Order of the Federal Republic, OFR, to the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna.

With the president as chairman Council of States, and the vice president as deputy chairman, the membership of the council includes living former Nigerian leaders, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, all the Governors of the states of the Federation, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.