Buhari, Soludo, Ngige pour encomium as Mbazulike Amechi is laid to rest

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has described the foremost nationalist, elder states man and first Republic Aviation Minister, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi as a man who believed in one indivisible and united Nigeria.

He also said that late Chief Chief Amechi frankness, wisdom, honesty, courage should be emulated by Nigerians, saying that he will ever cherish the fund memories of his meeting with him in Abuja in 2021 and in Ebonyi State in 2022.

President Buhari who was represented by Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige, recalled that Chief Amechi, one told him that he should work to be remembered as a man who saw Nigeria n fire and quenched the fire.

He said that if many Nigerians will work and encourage the unity of Nigeria like Chief Amechi did, the country will not be witnessing some of the challanges it is currently witnessing.

Also speaking in his personal capacity, Senator Ngige said that as Governor of Anambr State when he was being battled by federal forces, that Chief Amechi was one of the three wise men including late Chief Chile Ofodile and late Chief Dozie Ikedife who supported and encouraged him never to give up.

“Chief Mbazulike Amechi supported me, he supported Peter Obi, and others that followed us and the today Governor Soludo administration came and he equally gave his support but unfortunately he did not live to see to the end of his administration as he saw through our own.”

Also speaking, Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo described Chief Mbazulike Amechi as a man who believed in the authenticity of Igbo person, adding that he demonstrated it with the names he gave his children, Tagbo, Ikenna and Ncheta, and also lived up to his name Mbazulike.

According to Governor Soludo, Chief Mbazulike Amechi believe in Igbo culture, he worked hard never to allow our name and culture to go into extinction. I also believe that we need our culture not to die, our culture does not lie in the resurgence of idolatory like some of our youths are doing today.

Those who prepare charms and tie them on their waist, going to rob, kidnap and kill people are not practicing our culture, Mbazulike Amechi lived a life that promotes our culture and yet lived a good Christian life. This is the end of an era, an iroko tree fell from Ukpor, Nnewi South Anambra, Nigeria and Africa, Mbazulike will not only be remembered in Nigeria but in Africa.