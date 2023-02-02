Soni Daniel, Abuja

Information Minister Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu Buhari is solidly behind the Al Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu despite his support for a level playing field for all candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Mohammed, who made the clarification at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said it was preposterous for people to claim otherwise when Mr. President is actively campaigning for Tinubu.

The Minister said: “Yesterday,while reacting to a question at the post-FEC briefing at the State

House, I said, inter alia, that Mr. President is committed to a free, fair and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level playing field for all contestants.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regards to Mr. President’s support for the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Well, I want to say, unequivocally, that Mr. President is in total support of our party’s flagbearer, and that is attested to by his continuing campaign with the candidate across the country.

“It is preposterous to even suggest that Mr. President, who is the leader of our party, is equivocating on his support for our presidential candidate. I hope this clears any ambiguity that may have arisen from my statement yesterday ” Mohammed explained.