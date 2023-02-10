Buhari presides over Council of State meeting

Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan present

Obasanjo, Lalong, Bagudu, others join online

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru., Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Council of State meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is expected to discuss burning national issues including petrol and naira scarcity, insecurity, and others, ahead of the general elections.

The hybrid meeting started at 10:12 am with the rendition of the national anthem.

Former heads of state and president in attendance are, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, joined online. Others who joined online are Sokoto state governor and chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State Governor and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, Plateau governor and chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Others are Benue State Deputy governor benson Abounu, Deputy governor of Nasarawa, Emmanuel Akabe, and Enugu Deputy governor.

Two former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad were also in attendance.

Other people physically attending the meting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan

The Governors, who are also physically attending are: Dairu Isiaku (Taraba), Nasir el-Rufai, (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuawa Yahaya (Gombe), Babajide Sanwo-Olu

(Lagos) Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), and the Deputy Governor Bauchi, Baba Talla.

The National Council of State is an organ of the Nigerian government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.

Membership of the Council comprises the President, Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, former presidents, former heads of state, former chief justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Present to brief the Council are Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Hammed Audi and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

They will brief on the preparation for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as well as March 11 governorship and state houses of assembly polls and new Naira notes redesign respectively.