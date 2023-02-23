Buhari-Osinbajo support groups apologise to Nigerians, dump APC

•Join Atiku-Okowa PDP campaign

By John Alechenu

ABUJA-Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari, under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group, have asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the All Progressives Congress and installing an administration which has brought so much anguish.

Members of the group announced their collective decision to ditch the ruling party to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and work for the success of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket yesterday.

National Coordinator of the Support Group, Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza, announced this decision along with other group members at a briefing in Abuja.

He said: “The members of the President Muhammadu Buhari/ Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group wish to officially decamp and transmute her operations to the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group under the directive of PDP Presidential Campaign Council cil, PCC.

“Our group is a formidable conglomerate of political sagacious like-minded individuals made of different supporters’ group, such as: Artisan, a Youth organizations. However, our membership strength now stands at 9,313,846.

”We contributed immensely to the votes recorded by INEC, which saw the emergence of the Buhari/Osinbajo victory at polls in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, respectively.

“The members of this conglomerate sincerely apologize to Nigerian, for our blind support given to the APC-led bankrupt government that has failed to deliver on her campaign promise to the electorate.

“This colossal failure has caused the nation unbearable quagmire. We, hereby, use this golden opportunity to appreciate the purposeful and profound leadership privilege accorded the group by Senator Abubakar Mahdi and Deputy Director General, Technology and system, PCC.

“ Raymond Dokpesi in his admonishing statement, encouraged the group to work assiduously to end this clueless era of the APC-led administration in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the group has embarked on a continuous train the trainers Voters’ Education Program, primarily designed to enhance the electoral fortune of the Atiku/Okowa campaign mercenary.

“Our members are strategically located within the thirty-six States of the Federation, including the FCT, seven hundred and seventy-four Local Government Areas and the electoral Wards spread across Nigeria.