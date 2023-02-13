Buhari has laid foundation for economic resurgence — Fashola

.

As Sanwo-Olu urges OPS for more collaboration in economic devt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has recorded great feats in the security, economy and infrastructure sector, with corruption depleted, as it also laid the foundation for a resurgent economy.

This came as Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, urged Organised Private Sector, OPS, to continue to partner with his administration in the emerging infrastructural renewal and economic development in the state.

The duo spoke on Monday at an interactive session with organised private sector, organised by Sanwo-Olu, held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Fashola, said given that the other major presidential candidates were affiliated to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, residents should consider their choices before deciding on who to vote.

He noted that the feat was achieved within eight years as against 16 years that PDP spent in government without addressing the issues.

According to Fashola: “That is the choice before you, do you want to go back to those who didn’t attend to them? Or do you want to trust those who have started the job.?

“At the beginning of the All Progressives Congress, APC administration at the federal level, we campaigned about security, and about the economy, and about corruption.

“And I just want to remind all of us very quickly, because my time is severely constrained that in terms of security, first of all, let us remember the choices that avail us as we go in the next few days.

“All of the three other presidential candidates used to be under the umbrella in 2019 and before so they may have broken up into fragments now that is understandable.

“But they have one family home and it was during their time under their stewardship that the chief law officer of Nigeria, our Attorney General, was murdered without consequences.

“And I speak to security here, and these are choices. So if the chief law officer dies without consequences, then how safe are we? So those are the choices you have to make.

“Of course in Lagos, the governor has talked about his emergency response and all of the fire service, but this was the first state where you had a 767 emergency helpline in Nigeria.

“And those are because of security because it is about lives and livelihood.

“Now, the other points to take about securities is that the major problem we met at the federal level was insurgency and terrorism.

“Over 250 children were kidnapped from a school in Chibok. Now the government audit of the day, the attitude was first to deny that it did not happen.

“I hope you remember. So those are the choices before you. They denied it didn’t happen. And before then between 2010 and 2015 because it’s easy to forget the government of the day stopped holding public functions”

“So, upon assumption of office, we confronted the Chibok girls issue and out of 276 that were kidnapped 178 have returned and about 57 have escaped.

“So there’s still work to do. But the choice you have to make is between one who denied the problem and one who confronted the problem and is trying to solve them. It’s a choice to make.

“There are so many other issues but as far as the economy is concerned, we inherited ageing, dilapidated broken infrastructure.

“So right here today, even in this state, the major roads that connect Lagos, Lagos to Ibadan, Lagos to Badagry to Lagos through Ikorodu to Shagamu are all receiving attention.

“Those roads have no attention for 16 years. They are been attended to in half the time that it took the opposition to ignore them for 16 years.

“That is the choice before you. We hear about production and all of that and I say that I don’t know any economy that produces without roads and bridges that produces without ports.

“So you talked about the LEKI free zone, the Lekki port. All of those were initiatives started by the APC government in Lagos state for national prosperity. The new airports been expanded along with being built and expanded.

“The foundations now for a resurgent economy have been laid in eight years. Half of the time, it took the opposition to ignore them.

Sanwo-Olu, who reeled out several achievements of his administration across sectors said he would continue to activate the entertainment and technology sectors as well as scale up investments in the state.

The governor, therefore, urged stakeholders to support cultivating a climate resilience in the state.

According to him, Lagos is home to entertainment and a technology hub, saying “the event is to tell the Lagos Story as the APC renewed hope in Nigeria is critical even as the state is rising.

“The interactive session also is to further develop an economic road map and renewed hope with a greater Lagos rising using the THEMES agenda in collaboration with the Organized Private Sector.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration had been intentional in its promise to deliver an integrated urban mass transportation system and had been proactively restructuring its healthy environment, education, Agriculture and Housing sector.

During the interactive session, stakeholders described Lagos as a place to live and people were looking forward to a road map that would meet their goals and aspirations.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire called on Nigerians to vote for the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party as the government had been able to adopt accelerated growth in collaboration with the private sector.

In his remarks, the Director General, of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, said through the renewed hope there would be superlative growth performance urging the private sector to take interest in public finance management.

Meanwhile, Panelists at the Interactive Session with the Organized Private Sector called on Nigerians to make the right choice of renewed hope as the 2023 general elections approach.