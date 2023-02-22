Buhari, Gowon, Abdulsalami, Mbeki, others arrive for peace signing pact

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon(rtd), and former South African President, Mr Thabo Mbeki are present at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to witness the signing of a peace pact by political parties and candidates participating in the 2023 general elections.

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, and his

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are among other presidential candidates present to sign the pact organised by the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, NPC.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, is yet to arrive at the time of filing this report.

However, the national chairman of his party, Julius Abure is present.