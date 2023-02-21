Buhari, Govs attend Tinubu’s final presidential rally in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday attended final presidential rally of the party held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In December 2022, President Buhari said he would campaign for Tinubu and other candidates of the party with “full energy and conviction”.

In January, the APC presidential campaign council announced that the president would attend the party’s presidential rally in Lagos and nine other states.

The listed states are Adamawa, Cross River, Katsina, Imo, Yobe, Kwara, Katsina, Ogun, and Nasarawa.

On Sunday, Buhari, in a special video message, described Tinubu as “reliable”, adding that the candidate of his party is a true believer in Nigeria.

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country,” the President had said.

Supporters of various Senatorial, House of Representatives and Assembly candidates were also present at the rally.

The President urged Lagosians to turn out enmasse for the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu and other candidates contesting on the party’s platform.