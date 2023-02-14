Buhari conferred with ‘Nwaneri Di Na’Mba’ chieftaincy title at Imo palace

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with a Chieftaincy title of “Nwaneri Di Na’Mba” by the Traditional rulers of Imo State at the Eze Imo royal palace, Owerri.

Mr President who touched down at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport at about 12:15noon proceeded to the Eze Imo’s palace Mbari, to pay homage to the Traditional rulers before embarking on other activities lined up for the day.

The Traditional rulers were overwhelmed with joy over Mr President’s magnanimity to the welfare and wellbeing of Imo State and her citizenry and also, his availability to visit the State whenever the needs arise.

The excited President expressed happiness over the warm reception and reassured ndi Imo of the Federal Government’s continued partnership with the State for greater developments.