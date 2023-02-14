Buhari commissions MCC road in Imo

Today, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the MCC road, recently reconstructed by the Shared Prosperity administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Built with dual carriageway, drainage systems and street lighting, MCC road now offers the best experience for road users who before now had to suffer the hardship associated with bad roads.

President Muhammadu Buhari commended His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for his commitment to the transformation of Imo State, which has translated to the numerous infrastructural developments in the State.

Mr President, therefore, called on Imolites to continue supporting the Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma as he advances the course of developing the State.