Buhari commissions 70 National Housing units in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned 70 unit houses of the 2016 phase one of the National Housing Estate located in Amankpaka-Nike autonomous community along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka road.

Performing the official commissioning, on Thursday, President Buhari who was represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mr Geoffrey Onyeama stated that the commissioning of the project was a fulfilment of the change that the All Progressives Congress, APC, promised during its 2015 electioneering campaigns.

Buhari stated that fruition of the project was as a result of an inter-collaboration between Enugu state and the federal government to improve human condition.

“It has also provided a value chain and the other message is that it has made possible what previously seemed impossible,” Onyeama said.

He also announced that the Housing Estates constructed in all the states of the federal, except Lagos which could not provide land for the project, has a double barrel advantage of using the estate to fulfill the federal government’s 1994 promise made to the 22 members of the National football team that won the African championship.

The then National Coach of Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, while acknowledging receipt of his own allocation in the Housing Estate, congratulated the federal government for fulfilling the promise made to him and his team in 1994.

The permanent secretary in the federal ministry of Works and Housing, Bashir Nura Alkali disclosed that the housing types are currently available for sale to all Nigerians through the ministry web portal, comprising one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms semi-detached bungalows and condominiums.

“The philosophy behind the National Housing programme is the provision of a pilot scheme that is affordable, accessible and acceptable as contained in the national housing policy. The NHP initiative has engaged over 1,500 building contractors under phase one, two and three of the programme since its inception in 2016 and over 15,000 and 55,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, respectively,” Alkali further disclosed.

The Traditional Ruler of Amanakpaka host community, HRH, Igwe Damian Edeh stated that the community was delighted the project was completed, recalling that the community was excited to have donated the land for the purpose, which has also made it possible for crime to reduce in the area since the project site took over what used to be a kidnappers’ den.