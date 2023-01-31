….project to significantly increase net incomes- Engr Adamu

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH commitment to transform rural economy, President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, commissioned 5,780 hectares of the rehabilitated and expanded Hadeija Valley Irrigation Scheme in Auyo, Jigawa State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Kenechukwu Offie, where it made it known that the project was flagged off for commencement of work in 2018 by Buhari, while the rehabilitation and expansion work on the project was completed in 2022, and subsequently handed over to the farmers to own and manage.

The statement pointed that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources carried out the rehabilitation and expanded Hadeija Valley Irrigation Scheme supported by the World Bank under the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project over a period of three years.

It is one project that will no doubt ameliorate the sufferings of the entire farmers in Hadeija and subsequently increase their economic potency whilst adding value to their lives.

According to the President, “We are therefore convinced that the key to our quest for economic diversification and survival lies in increased food production, including dry season farming.

“A sound and sustainable irrigated agriculture will create more jobs and wealth. It will usher in sustainable economic prosperity because we will produce what we consume as a nation and generate foreign exchange by exporting any surplus. Among the reasons we will continue to support this option, therefore, is that irrigated agriculture will provide all-year-round socio – economic and food production activities, thereby facilitating sustainable economic prosperity.”

Acknowledging the worthy collaboration of the Federal Government with World Bank through the TRIMING project in Nigeria, he said, “It is worthy of note that it has brought great benefits to the country with the completion of several Irrigation Schemes; like the 25, 000 hectares Kano River Irrigation Scheme in Kano State (KRIS), Bakolori Irrigation Scheme (BIS) in Zamphara State, and Hadeija Valley Irrigation Scheme in Jigawa State which was Commissioned earlier today.”

According to the statement, the commissioning brought great excitement and joy to the residents of Hadeija and environs, particularly the Hadeija Farmers Association and Water Users Association (WUA), whose main source of water for their all year-round farming season comes from the irrigation scheme and the potential for enormous employment generation for the teaming youth which is capable of guaranteeing Nigeria’s food security.

Earlier, in an address of welcome, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, maintained that the project is expected to achieve a significant increase in net incomes on the average household from N259, 000 to N833, 000 per annum (before irrigation costs) but when irrigation costs are deducted, the overall farm net income will equal to an average of N781, 000 per annum which is more than three times the average level of a typical farm in the area before the advent of the Scheme.

Adamu also said that the commissioning was a clear demonstration of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources’ commitment towards the implementation of Mr. President’s agenda to transform Nigeria into a strong and virile economy in food sufficiency.